Nigerian Film Actress Ajara Lasisi Dies as Family Confirms Passing

Ajara Lasisi, a Nigerian film actress best known to audiences as Aunty Ajara in the Yoruba-language movie industry, has died, her family confirmed on Thursday.

Okay News reports that the actress passed away in the early hours of the day after battling serious health challenges that became public only days earlier.

Confirmation of her death was delivered by her brother, Ridwan Lasisi, who addressed supporters and members of the film community in a video message released shortly after doctors broke the news to the family.

“Good morning to you all. My name is Ridwan Lasisi. I am a brother to Ajara. The doctor confirmed to us this morning that Ajara has passed on,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ridwan expressed appreciation for the concern, prayers, and assistance received from colleagues, fans, and well-wishers within and outside Nigeria.

He also made a firm appeal that financial donations previously sent for her medical care should stop immediately.

“All the families, we are using this period to appreciate you all. We appreciate the president and all industry members,” he said.

“We also use this opportunity to appeal to those sending money not to send it anymore. The one we are contributing for her sake is no more. Thank you so much. We do not want you to send money into that account again.”

The late actress’ condition came into public focus last week after fellow Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke raised an alarm over her deteriorating health. Oshodi-Oke disclosed that Lasisi was hospitalised in critical condition, relying on oxygen support, and that the cost of care had become overwhelming despite sustained treatment efforts.

Ajara Lasisi carved a niche for herself in Nigeria’s vibrant Yoruba film sector, where she was known for emotionally grounded performances, often portraying motherly and community-centred characters that resonated with local audiences. Her body of work includes appearances in films such as Gingerrr, Queen Lateefah, and Isiti.

Beyond her professional life, the actress had previously spoken about personal tragedy, revealing last year that she once lost a child, an experience that deeply shaped her outlook on life.