Nigerian Reality TV Star Teddy A Speaks on Domestic Violence Rumours That Hurt His Marriage and Career

Nigerian reality television star and entertainer Teddy A has opened up about the personal and professional toll of false allegations that he was physically abusing his wife, Bambam, describing the claims as deeply damaging to his reputation and career.

The 37-year-old singer and actor, born Tope Adenibuyan, addressed the issue during a recent interview with Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he firmly denied ever assaulting his wife.

He said the rumour, which circulated widely on social media, altered public perception of him and negatively affected how brands and promoters engaged with his work.

“When they said I was beating my wife, it was a lot for me. That day, I woke up and went downstairs. My wife was pregnant, and we were just laughing,” he said.

“I checked my phone, and I saw my notification going up, and I was like, I didn’t drop any content that is trending.”

“What did I do, or what are they saying now. Then I’m going through comments, and I am surprised. You know my wife is a bit emotional, and she started asking who would have done this.”

Teddy A said the situation left him confused and unsettled, especially because the claim was completely untrue. According to him, he initially suspected the allegation might have been driven by personal grudges or malicious intent.

“I thought it was probably one ex or ‘village people,’” he said.

He added that his manager advised him against responding immediately, a decision that later had unintended consequences.

“I called my manager, and he advised me not to fuel the fire and to let it go,” he explained.

Okay News reports that Teddy A said the silence allowed the narrative to grow unchecked, leading to persistent online abuse whenever he and his wife shared content together.

“It affected my image. Anytime my wife and I posted, the comments were terrible because we didn’t immediately debunk the claims,” he said.

Teddy A rose to national prominence after participating in Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala (Season 3), where he met Bambam, a fellow housemate and actress. The pair’s relationship, which began on the reality show, later transitioned into marriage.

Before returning to Nigeria, Teddy A had built an early career as a rapper and singer in Dallas, Texas, in the United States. He and Bambam held their white wedding in Dubai in 2019, a high-profile event that drew attention across Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020 and announced the birth of their second child in 2022.