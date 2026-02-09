NiMet Forecasts Sunshine, Cloud Patches And Storm Chances Across Nigeria

Nigeria’s weather agency, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has forecast a mix of sunshine and cloudiness nationwide from Monday, 9 February 2026 to Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

In an outlook released on Sunday, 8 February 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, NiMet said the northern region should experience mainly sunny and cloudy conditions throughout the three-day period.

The agency also said the southern region will likely see sunshine with patches of clouds, alongside a chance of isolated thunderstorms with light rain later in the day in parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states, which are in Nigeria’s coastal and southern belt.

Okay News reports that NiMet expects a change in visibility in some areas on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, with “sunny and hazy skies” over the northern and central regions, while the southern region remains mostly sunny with cloud patches.

NiMet said there may be thunderstorms with light rain during the morning hours in parts of Ogun, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

Later on Tuesday, the agency added that thunderstorms could spread to parts of Ondo, Ogun, Imo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa states.

For Wednesday, 11 February 2026, NiMet said the northern region should start the day sunny and hazy, before dust haze becomes more noticeable in the afternoon and evening.

The agency also forecast sunny and hazy skies across Nigeria’s central region, while the southern region may be cloudier, with sunny intervals in the morning and isolated thunderstorms with light rain in parts of Anambra, Imo, Abia, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states.

NiMet warned that dust particles are currently suspended over the North-Central region and urged residents to take precautions, especially people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

The agency also advised drivers to be careful during rainfall and asked airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet to support flight planning.

NiMet encouraged residents to keep checking official weather updates as conditions change.