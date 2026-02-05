Ogun Police Detain Suspect Accused Of Exhuming Corpses, Found With Four Human Heads

The Nigeria Police Force in Ogun State, a state in south west Nigeria, has arrested a man, Gafaru Rasaki, over allegations that he dug up human remains from a cemetery in Sagamu, a commercial town in Ogun State, and was later found with four human heads.

The Ogun State Police Command said the arrest was made on Tuesday, 21 January 2026, by officers attached to the Shakura Police Division in Sagamu. Okay News reports that investigators are treating the case as a serious offence involving the desecration of the dead.

The Command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Oluseyi Babaseyi, announced the arrest in a statement issued on Thursday, 5 February 2026, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“On the 21st of January, 2026, operatives of the Shakura Division arrested one Gafaru Rasaki in possession of four human heads,” Babaseyi said.

He added that during questioning and further checks, the police alleged the suspect unlawfully exhumed the remains from a cemetery.

“This is an act amounting to disregard for corpses and a serious violation of the law,” the police spokesperson said.

Babaseyi said the items recovered had been secured as exhibits, and that the suspect would be charged in court after the investigation is concluded.

He also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to public safety, warning that anyone involved in tampering with graves or desecrating human remains would be prosecuted in line with the law.