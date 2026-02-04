Olakunle Churchill Reunites with Son, Tonto Dikeh After 10-Year Feud

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has reunited with his ex-wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, and their son, King Andre, marking an emotional end to a decade-long public rift between the former couple. The reconciliation follows years of silence and legal battles that kept Churchill away from his son.

Okay News reports that the breakthrough came after Tonto Dikeh reached out to Churchill in a gesture of peace, a move she later described as divinely inspired.

Churchill shared his joy on Instagram, revealing that hearing his son call him “Daddy” for the first time deeply moved him and reinforced his faith in restoration and grace.

The reconciliation was reportedly facilitated by popular cleric Pastor Jerry Eze, whom Dikeh praised for guiding her toward forgiveness and healing.

Churchill, in turn, commended Dikeh as an “amazing mother” and expressed gratitude for her commitment to their child, as fans and well-wishers welcomed the reunion with widespread support.