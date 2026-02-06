PDP Faction Moves To Block Expelled Members From Taking Over Party Secretariat

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of Nigeria’s main opposition parties, says it has received information that some expelled members may try to gain access to the party’s National Secretariat and other assets.

In a statement issued on Friday, 6 February 2026, the party group aligned with Tanimu Turaki, a Nigerian politician linked to the ongoing leadership dispute within the PDP, warned that any attempt to occupy the secretariat would be unlawful and would be challenged in court.

The statement was signed by Ini Ememobong, the National Publicity Secretary of the faction, and it alleged that the expelled members could attempt to enter the secretariat either by force or with the help of security personnel.

Okay News reports that the group said it has already written to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria’s administrative territory that includes Abuja, urging law enforcement to prevent any illegal action.

According to the statement, the secretariat matter is still before Nigeria’s Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, as well as the Court of Appeal, Nigeria’s intermediate appellate court, meaning the property remains under litigation.

The faction said the lawsuit was filed by the expelled members themselves and argued they should not take any action that could undermine the courts before a judgment is delivered.

It also warned that any move by the police or other security officials to grant access to anyone while the case is pending could amount to contempt of court, noting that law enforcement is listed as a party in the case.

The statement added that the faction would use “all legal means” to protect PDP property and insisted that anyone who attempts to trespass, including any alleged collaborators, would bear responsibility for any resulting injuries or damage.