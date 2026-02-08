Police Arrest Three Suspects Over Kidnap of Edo Medical Doctor

The Edo State Police Command has recorded major breakthroughs in the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping of Dr. Abu Babatunde, with the arrest of three suspects believed to be members of the gang responsible for the crime. The arrests followed sustained intelligence-led operations across Auchi and surrounding areas, as security agencies intensify efforts to dismantle kidnapping networks in the state.

In a statement made available to Okay News on Sunday, February 8, the Command reaffirmed that investigations are ongoing. The Police said efforts have been intensified to ensure a comprehensive and discreet probe aimed at dismantling the entire criminal network behind recent kidnappings in Auchi and its environs.

According to the Police, the first arrest was made on February 3, 2026, when operatives of the Auchi Division, working alongside local hunters and vigilante groups, carried out a bush-combing operation at Warake Forest. During the operation, one Saminu Kawujie was intercepted. A search on the suspect led to the recovery of two knives, two mobile phones, a UBA ATM card, and the sum of ₦20,250. He was later identified during an identification parade as one of those involved in the abduction of Dr. Babatunde.

Further progress was made on February 8, 2026, when police operatives, acting on fresh intelligence, arrested two more suspects at the Specialist Hospital, Auchi. The suspects, identified as Idris Abubakar and Sani Abubakar, were confirmed to be part of the same kidnapping gang. Police disclosed that Idris Abubakar was specifically identified as the individual who received the ransom paid for the release of Dr. Abu Babatunde.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, CP Monday Agbonika, reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to pursuing all kidnapping cases to their logical conclusion. He urged members of the public to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information, while also providing emergency and complaint contact numbers to enhance swift response and public confidence.