Police Ask Labour Unions To Shift Abuja Rally Date After Security Warning

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, has asked the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress to move their planned protest, citing security concerns ahead of the action.

The labour unions had announced on Sunday, 1 February 2026 that they would hold a peaceful solidarity rally in Abuja on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. The event was described as a public show of support for workers affected by an ongoing dispute in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, the territory administered by the national government.

In their joint notice, the unions said the rally would take place at the Federal Capital Development Authority, a key government body responsible for planning and development in the capital city. They also instructed their affiliates and councils in the Federal Capital Territory to mobilise members and ensure wide participation in what they described as a lawful and peaceful action.

However, the police, through their spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said on Monday, 2 February 2026 that intelligence available to the command suggested the protest could be infiltrated and hijacked by groups seeking to cause unrest.

While acknowledging that citizens have a constitutional right to peaceful assembly, the command said it had received information pointing to possible involvement by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, which Nigerian authorities have proscribed, and “other non-state actors” who could exploit the gathering in ways that may threaten public safety. Okay News reports that the police said the request to reschedule was meant to prevent a breakdown of law and order and to protect residents and daily activities in the capital.

The police appealed to the organisers to consider moving the protest to a later date and time, arguing that the step would help ensure public peace, protect freedom of movement, and allow people to go about their lawful businesses without disruption.

The planned rally is linked to an industrial dispute involving workers under the Federal Capital Territory administration. The workers began an indefinite strike on Monday, 19 January 2026, citing unpaid salaries, promotion arrears and poor working conditions.

After the strike began, the authorities in the territory turned to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, asking the court to declare the action illegal and to restrain the unions and their members from continuing it. The court later ordered the workers to return to work.

Following that order, the labour unions accused the authorities of intimidation and said they would resist any pressure aimed at forcing compliance.