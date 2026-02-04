Saraki Calls for FG’s Intervention Following Kwara Community Massacre

Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described the killing of over 100 people in Woro community, Kaiama Local Government Area, as a national disaster, calling it an unprecedented level of violence in Kwara State. He emphasized that the scale of the attacks has exceeded the capacity of the state government and now requires decisive federal action.

In a statement, Saraki urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Second Mechanised Infantry Division in Ibadan to deploy troops to the affected areas and establish a base to restore peace.

He also called for a strong presence from other security agencies to prevent insurgents fleeing from other North Central states from finding refuge in Kwara. Saraki highlighted Kwara’s strategic importance as a bridge between the North and Southwest, with international borders and shared borders with multiple states, making its security critical to national stability.

Expressing sympathy to the victims and their families, Saraki stressed that the response to the tragedy should go beyond statements, insisting that both the federal and state governments must take decisive measures to prevent further violence.

He described the attack as an assault on Nigeria itself and urged unity and strong action to ensure the country triumphs over non-state actors threatening peace.