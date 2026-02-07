Shettima Attends Imo State’s 50th Anniversary Celebration in Owerri

Vice President Kashim Shettima has praised Imo State for its outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s political, intellectual and economic development over the past five decades, describing the state as a vital partner in the nation’s progress. He said Imo’s influence has remained significant since its creation, cutting across governance, human capital development and enterprise.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of Imo State on Saturday, Shettima highlighted the state’s strong record in political leadership, its intellectual output, and the impact of its citizens in the creative industry.

Okay News reports that he also singled out Imo’s agricultural strength, particularly in palm oil production, noting that the South-East state has consistently added value to Nigeria’s economic landscape.

The Vice President, who conveyed the goodwill of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assured Imo State of its continued relevance at the centre of national affairs. He stressed that the federal government recognises the state as an important stakeholder in Nigeria’s unity, stability and long-term development, pledging continued collaboration.

Shettima reserved special commendation for Governor Hope Uzodimma, describing him as a transformative figure in Imo’s modern political history. He credited the governor with restoring discipline, improving planning and strengthening institutions, adding that Uzodimma’s leadership has repositioned the state for sustainable growth and effective governance.