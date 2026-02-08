Shettima To Lead Two-Day National Economic Council Summit On Growth Plans In Abuja

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will chair a two-day National Economic Council (NEC) conference starting on Monday, 9 February 2026, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, with a focus on improving economic coordination and boosting inclusive growth across the country’s 36 states.

Okay News reports that the NEC is a top-level economic policy body that brings together Nigeria’s state governors and key federal officials to discuss national economic priorities and how state and federal policies can work together.

A statement issued on Sunday, 8 February 2026, by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, said the conference will hold on Monday, 9 February 2026, and Tuesday, 10 February 2026, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where Nigeria’s presidency is headquartered.

Nkwocha said Shettima, who chairs the NEC, will preside over discussions expected to cover major economic coordination issues, including how the federal and state governments can align on fiscal planning, attract investment, and work together on shared development strategies.

He added that Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will attend the conference as the Special Guest of Honour, while other senior government officials, development partners, and private sector leaders are also expected to take part.

According to the statement, the conference is being convened by Senator Abubakar Bagudu, Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, and is expected to shape policy directions that help states align with the Federal Government’s long-term economic agenda.

The theme of the conference is “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan,” referring to the administration’s policy framework aimed at improving jobs, investment, and development outcomes.

Also speaking on the event, Dr Deborah Odo, the Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and Secretary of the NEC, said the gathering will focus on pressing macroeconomic priorities and national economic issues meant to drive growth and development across the country.