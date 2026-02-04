South African Content Creator Responds After Viral Private Jet Footage with Senator Oshiomhole

Leshaan Dagama, a popular South African adult-content creator, has broken her silence following the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole caressing her feet on a private jet.

The video, which sparked widespread controversy and online backlash, led to intense speculation about the identities of those involved.

Addressing critics on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 4, Dagama confirmed she was the woman in the clip but made it clear that she is not accountable for the public outrage. “Your senator is the problem, go be mad at him, not me,” she stated, defending herself amid a flood of messages from angry Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Senator Oshiomhole, through his media aide, dismissed the video as fake and claimed it was generated using artificial intelligence.

The incident has fueled debates online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions—some mocking the situation, others expressing concern over the senator’s conduct. The controversy continues to trend as investigations into the clip’s authenticity and its broader implications unfold.