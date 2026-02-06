Sowore Calls Trump’s Praise for Nigeria’s First Lady at Prayer Breakfast ‘Hypocritical’

Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore has strongly criticised comments made by United States President Donald Trump after he publicly praised Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Olufemi “Remi” Tinubu, during a high-profile event in Washington, D.C. Sowore described the gesture as hypocritical, questioning the sincerity behind Trump’s warm words.

Okay News reports that the remarks were made at the US National Prayer Breakfast, an annual gathering that brings together world leaders and religious figures. During his address, President Trump said it was a “great honour” to host Nigeria’s First Lady, praising her status as a respected political figure and a Christian pastor leading one of the largest churches in Nigeria.

The Prayer Breakfast is meant to promote unity, faith, and shared values among nations. Trump used the moment to highlight the link between leadership and religion, presenting Mrs. Tinubu’s presence as an important symbol of cooperation between the United States and Nigeria. She was warmly received among other international guests at the event.

Sowore, however, rejected this narrative and reacted sharply to the praise. He called Trump’s comments “shameless hypocrisy,” arguing that they did not reflect genuine moral or religious values but rather exposed how modern American politics often works on convenience and self-interest.

According to Sowore, Trump’s admiration had more to do with money and influence than shared faith. He accused the US government and its partners of pushing certain religious narratives for political gain, while easily welcoming Nigerian leaders when economic benefits are involved.

In his final remarks, Sowore accused the event’s organisers of turning religion into a tool for profit. He claimed the applause and warm reception showed that religious platforms are being sold to the highest bidder, describing the entire display as a cover for money-driven diplomacy disguised as faith.