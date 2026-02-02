Tinubu Says Youth Funding And Affordable Education Are Key To Nigeria’s Future

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said countries cannot make real progress without deliberate investment in young people, adding that financial hardship should not block Nigerians from getting quality education.

The President made the remarks through Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id-Ahmad, at the 34th convocation ceremony and the 43rd Founders Day celebration of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUT Minna), held on Sunday, 1 February 2026, in Minna, the capital of Niger State in north-central Nigeria. Okay News reports that the event brought together graduating students, university officials, and government representatives to mark the institution’s latest graduation and anniversary.

In the President’s message, the government said it is pursuing policies aimed at widening access to education, including targeted investments in learning infrastructure and the implementation of a student loan scheme designed to help students who cannot afford school costs.

The President also praised FUT Minna for its growth since it was established, saying the university has built a reputation over the last 43 years in science, engineering innovation, and applied research that supports national development.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Farouk Kuta, described the occasion as a strong reminder of what the institution stands for, pointing to what he called the resilience, creativity, and commitment of the university community to knowledge and service.

Kuta said the university recorded major progress in the past year, including being ranked the seventh best university in Nigeria and becoming the highest-ranked specialised university in the country. He added that the institution also placed among the top 10 universities in Nigeria and ranked 68th in Africa.

He said the university’s expansion efforts were driven by its mandate as a technology-focused institution, with work targeted at solving practical problems in society. According to him, this includes efforts linked to training healthcare professionals and medical technologists in Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor also said the institution is prioritising staff welfare and merit, noting that promotions and confirmations were carried out across categories of workers. “Over 146 senior non-teaching staff and 110 junior staff were promoted, while the appointments of 22 staff were confirmed,” he said. “Also, in creating an enabling environment, the school clinic and sports complex were renovated.”

He urged the graduating students to see themselves as solution providers as they move from students to alumni.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Doctor Mohammed Santuraki, commended the President’s reforms, saying he supports the administration’s agenda for national growth. Santuraki also thanked Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, for donating ₦100 million towards the construction of a female hostel for medical students.

He further praised the Vice-Chancellor’s management of resources and encouraged the graduating students to represent the university well in their careers.

The overall best graduating student from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Koter Oluwadamilola, said the achievement reflected determination and shared support among students, describing the day as “a testament to perseverance, faith, and unity that carried them through the journey.”

Reports has it that the university graduated 5,297 students for the 2024/2025 academic session.