US Gov’t Withdraws 700 Federal Agents from Minnesota After Protests

The Trump administration has announced plans to withdraw about 700 federal immigration agents from Minnesota, scaling back “Operation Metro Surge” in Minneapolis following weeks of controversy and nationwide protests. The decision comes after the operation, launched in December, was linked to intense legal challenges and the fatal shooting of two US citizens during enforcement actions.

Okay News reports that the administration’s border policy chief, Tom Homan, said the pullback would begin immediately, though roughly 2,000 agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol will remain in the state.

Homan described the move as a partial drawdown aimed at returning federal presence to pre-operation levels, citing what he called improved cooperation from state and local authorities. He also announced steps to ensure wider deployment of body-worn cameras for officers in Minneapolis and beyond.

Despite the backlash, federal officials continue to defend the operation, insisting it led to the arrest of individuals accused of serious crimes, including homicide, assault, sex offences and gang-related activities. Critics, however, argue the crackdown heightened tensions and raised serious concerns about the use of force, as debates over immigration enforcement and federal authority remain deeply polarising across the United States.