Trump Deletes Controversial AI-generated Racist Video Depicting Obamas as Monkeys

United States President Donald Trump has deleted a video shared on his Truth Social account that depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama in a racist manner, following widespread outrage from both Republicans and Democrats.

The post, which stayed online for nearly 12 hours, drew sharp criticism from lawmakers across party lines, with several Republican allies publicly urging the president to take it down and apologise.

Okay News reports that the White House initially dismissed the backlash before later blaming the post on a staffer and confirming its removal.

According to the White House, the president was not aware of the video before it was posted, and aides moved into damage-control mode as criticism mounted from senior figures, including members of the Senate leadership. Despite the deletion, no formal apology has been issued by the president or his office.

The incident has renewed concerns over Trump’s repeated sharing of offensive or misleading content on social media, with critics warning that such actions deepen political divisions and undermine standards expected of a sitting president.