Barcelona booked their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals after a hard-fought 2–1 away win over Albacete on Tuesday night, with goals from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and defender Ronald Araujo proving decisive. Hansi Flick’s side were pushed all the way by giant-killers Albacete but showed enough composure to avoid the upset that had already claimed Real Madrid earlier in the competition.

Albacete came into the quarter-final full of confidence after knocking out both Real Madrid and Celta Vigo, and they made life uncomfortable for Barcelona for long stretches. However, Yamal once again rose to the occasion, delivering a moment of quality that underlined why he remains central to Flick’s plans despite his young age.

Okay News reports that Barcelona’s control in midfield was anchored by a standout performance from Frenkie de Jong, who captained the side and dictated the tempo throughout the match. His energy, ball-carrying, and defensive work helped steady Barcelona during Albacete’s strongest spells and allowed the visitors to regain control when the game threatened to slip away.

While Barcelona advanced, there were still areas of concern, particularly at full-back, where João Cancelo struggled defensively and looked short of sharpness. Despite that, Flick’s substitutions and overall game management paid off, ensuring Barcelona held on to secure victory and move one step closer to silverware this season.