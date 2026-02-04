PoliticsTop stories

Gabriel Suswam Joins APC After Resignation From PDP

Gabriel Suswam marked his first activity as an APC member by registering at his Mbagber Council Ward, located in Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), shortly after his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Suswam completed his move on Wednesday by registering as an APC member at his Mbagber Council Ward in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, his first formal activity in the ruling party.

Okay News understands that Suswam’s defection adds to a growing list of influential politicians who have recently abandoned the PDP, many of them pitching their tents with either the APC or the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The trend has intensified in recent months, with party heavyweights citing internal crises, lack of cohesion, and uncertainty over the PDP’s future direction as key reasons for their exit.

Within the APC, Suswam’s arrival is being viewed as a strategic boost, especially in Benue State, where political alignments remain fluid ahead of future elections. His experience as a former governor and senator is expected to strengthen the party’s grassroots structure in the state, while also signaling APC’s continued success in attracting opposition figures.

The latest defection further deepens concerns about the PDP’s stability, as the party continues to lose prominent members to rival platforms.

