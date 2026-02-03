Wike-Aligned PDP Faction Schedules Abuja Convention For Late March After Court Ruling

A faction of Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aligned with Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has fixed Friday, March 28, 2026 and Saturday, March 29, 2026 for a national convention in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, where it plans to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) and other statutory party organs.

The faction announced the dates after what it described as its 105th meeting of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), held on Monday, February 2, 2026 in Abuja. A communique signed by Abdulrahman Mohammed, introduced by the group as the National Chairman of its Caretaker Committee, and Samuel Anyanwu, named as National Secretary, said the NEC also approved a nationwide timetable for congresses at different levels of the party.

According to the communique, ward congresses and local government congresses are to be held in February 2026, while state congresses are scheduled for March 2026. Okay News reports that the faction said the plan is aimed at preparing the party for a transition from a caretaker arrangement to an elected leadership structure.

The group said the NEC also agreed to extend the tenure of the National Caretaker Working Committee, along with affected state and zonal caretaker committees, pending the conduct of the national, state, and zonal congresses.

It directed the National Caretaker Committee to activate convention sub-committees and begin logistical, administrative, and consultative planning. The communique said these steps are intended to deliver “a transparent, inclusive, and credible convention.”

The faction further reaffirmed the legitimacy of the Mohammed-led Caretaker Committee, with Anyanwu as secretary, describing it as the only lawful national administrative organ of the party for now, pending the conduct of the national convention. It also appealed to members across the party to remain disciplined and committed to unity, insisting the PDP can still rebuild into an electorally competitive party that can offer an alternative government to Nigerians.

The development follows a ruling by the Federal High Court in Ibadan, a major city in Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria. The court nullified the PDP national convention held between Saturday, November 15, 2025 and Sunday, November 16, 2025, which produced Taminu Turaki as National Chairman.

In that decision, Justice Uche Agomoh also affirmed that the Caretaker Committee led by Mohammed and Anyanwu remains the only recognised NWC until a valid national convention is held. The judge barred Turaki and other officials linked to the nullified convention from presenting themselves as national officers of the party.

At a meeting of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) in Abuja on Monday, the factional BoT Chairman, Mao Ohuabunwa, said the PDP was at a defining moment and urged party leaders to put collective interest above personal ambition. He said the delay in holding congresses was intentional, to avoid undermining ongoing court processes.

Ohuabunwa said the party had faced internal disagreements, leadership disputes, and legal battles, but stressed that it has remained standing because of its institutions and respect for constitutional order.

Mohammed, speaking at the same gathering, thanked the BoT for what he called steady support, and also appreciated Wike for backing the caretaker leadership. He said the support strengthened the committee’s resolve to reposition the party and promised that activities around outstanding congresses in some states would be outlined soon to ensure a smooth path to the national convention.

The statements from the NEC meeting and the BoT gathering indicate that the Wike-aligned bloc is moving to consolidate its position within the PDP, comply with court decisions, and organise a convention it believes will be legally recognised.